News: Ramco Cements’s Rajaram K rejoins TPI Composites as Director of HR

Appointments

Ramco Cements’s Rajaram K rejoins TPI Composites as Director of HR

With this appointment, Rajaram K has returned to resume his role as Director of HR, a position he held before stepping down in May 2022.
Ramco Cements’s Rajaram K rejoins TPI Composites as Director of HR

TPI Composites, a leading wind turbine manufacturer based in the US, has announced the appointment of Rajaram K as the Director of Human Resources, effective immediately. 

Rajaram has been serving as the Vice President of Human Resources at The Ramco Cements Ltd, a prominent cement manufacturer in India, since May 2022. Interestingly, prior to joining the cement manufacturer, he held the same role at TPI Composites.

Taking on his new responsibilities, Rajaram will be working from the office in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. With over 35 years of HR expertise spanning across infrastructure, automobile, telecom, oil and gas, and information technology (IT) services and consulting sectors, he brings a wealth of experience to his new position.

In his previous roles, Rajaram has worked with Ford India as the General Manager of Human Resources, Ford Technology Services as the GM of HR, Ford Motor (China) Ltd. as the Manager of Human Resources, FTSI as the Manager of Human Resources, and HCL Technologies as the Manager of Human Resources. He also began his career with Datamatics Staffing Services and CADD Center.

On the academic front, Rajaram graduated from Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, with a Master of Science in Chemistry and a Master of Management Studies degree. Additionally, he holds certifications as a Certified Organization Development Professional and Change Management Professional, as issued by Ford Motor Company.

Announcing his new role, Rajaram posted on LinkedIn, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Director - Human Resources India at TPI Composites India Pvt Ltd.”

Read full story

Topics: Appointments, Leadership, #Movements, #HRCommunity

Did you find this story helpful?

Author

Anjum Khan

QUICK POLL

How do you envision AI transforming your work?

10 books in 10 weeks: A reading list for HR leaders in 2024

10 books in 10 weeks: A reading list for HR leaders in 2024

Elevating employee experience with ultimate combo pack of Pay, Benefits, and Well-being

Elevating employee experience with ultimate combo pack of Pay, Benefits, and Well-being

Reflecting on 2023: A look back at the biggest HR conferences

Reflecting on 2023: A look back at the biggest HR conferences

The biggest layoffs of 2023: Amazon to Microsoft, firms fired employees in jaw-dropping numbers

The biggest layoffs of 2023: Amazon to Microsoft, firms fired employees in jaw-dropping numbers

This web-site uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our web-site. By continuing you're agreeing our Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy