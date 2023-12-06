Ramco Cements’s Rajaram K rejoins TPI Composites as Director of HR

With this appointment, Rajaram K has returned to resume his role as Director of HR, a position he held before stepping down in May 2022.

TPI Composites, a leading wind turbine manufacturer based in the US, has announced the appointment of Rajaram K as the Director of Human Resources, effective immediately.

Rajaram has been serving as the Vice President of Human Resources at The Ramco Cements Ltd, a prominent cement manufacturer in India, since May 2022. Interestingly, prior to joining the cement manufacturer, he held the same role at TPI Composites.

Taking on his new responsibilities, Rajaram will be working from the office in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. With over 35 years of HR expertise spanning across infrastructure, automobile, telecom, oil and gas, and information technology (IT) services and consulting sectors, he brings a wealth of experience to his new position.

In his previous roles, Rajaram has worked with Ford India as the General Manager of Human Resources, Ford Technology Services as the GM of HR, Ford Motor (China) Ltd. as the Manager of Human Resources, FTSI as the Manager of Human Resources, and HCL Technologies as the Manager of Human Resources. He also began his career with Datamatics Staffing Services and CADD Center.

On the academic front, Rajaram graduated from Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, with a Master of Science in Chemistry and a Master of Management Studies degree. Additionally, he holds certifications as a Certified Organization Development Professional and Change Management Professional, as issued by Ford Motor Company.

Announcing his new role, Rajaram posted on LinkedIn, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Director - Human Resources India at TPI Composites India Pvt Ltd.”