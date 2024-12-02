Rays Power Infra appoints Mukul Mathur as Group CHRO

Mukul Mathur has joined Rays Power Infra with over two decades of industry experience. He last worked with VRKP Group.

Solar energy firm Rays Power Infra Limited has appointed Mukuk Mathur as the Group CHRO. Reporting directly to the Board, Mathur brings a wealth of experience and strategic expertise to drive the company’s people agenda forward.

In his new role, Mathur will focus on fostering an agile, inclusive, and high-performance culture, aligning HR strategies with the company’s mission to lead the clean energy revolution. He has a robust track record in building scalable HR frameworks, driving talent transformation, and cultivating organisational culture.

With over two decades of experience in human resources, Mathur has joined Rays Power from the steel manufacturing company VRKP Group. He last worked with them as Group vice president-HR.

“I’m thrilled to announce that I’m starting a new position as Group CHRO (reporting to the Board) at Rays Power Infra Limited, a leading Solar EPC Company. As I step into this role, my focus will be on advancing our people agenda to foster an agile, inclusive, and high-performance culture,” Mathur posted on Linkedin.

The appointment of the new CHRO has come a month after, the solar energy solution provider company bagged projects worth Rs 940 crore. The newly secured projects include an aggregate of 362 MW in Rajasthan.

A company statement said that in July this year, the solar energy firm also raised Rs 127 crore as equity capital.