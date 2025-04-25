Reliance Consumer Products appoints new HRBP

With 25 years of rich experience, Mohan Prasad Mettu joins from Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, where he spent the last 16 years in various leadership roles.

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Retail, has strengthened its leadership bench with the appointment of Mohan Prasad Mettu as its new Human Resources Business Partner and Employee Relations Lead. With over 25 years of cross-sectoral experience in HR strategy, operations, and employee engagement, Mettu brings with him a strong legacy of driving transformative people practices.

Announcing his new role on LinkedIn, Mettu shared, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Human Resources Business Partner and Employee Relations at Reliance Consumer Products Limited!”

In his new role, he will be responsible for aligning HR initiatives with RCPL’s dynamic business goals. His portfolio includes talent development, succession planning for critical roles, employee engagement, and productivity enablement. He will also oversee employee relations and ensure a compliant, inclusive, and efficient work environment by driving progressive HR policies and industry-best practices.

Mohan Prasad Mettu joins RCPL from Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, where he spent over 16 years in key leadership roles. Most recently, he served as the Head of People Services, leading functions such as talent acquisition, payroll, HR operations, HR technology, and future-of-work initiatives. His strategic contributions at Coca-Cola helped shape the company’s talent infrastructure and modernised its HR systems across business units.

Earlier in his career, he held pivotal roles at Maytas Infra as Head – HR for the Buildings & Structures vertical. During his tenure, he recruited thousands of associates, developed end-to-end HR processes, and drove measurable improvements in attrition and billing metrics—all while building a collaborative and performance-driven culture.

With this appointment, RCPL signals its intent to double down on people-centric leadership and high-performance culture as it scales operations in India's highly competitive consumer products sector.

Mohan’s rich blend of strategic vision and operational execution is expected to be instrumental in shaping RCPL’s employee experience and people strategy in its next phase of growth.