Reliance Nippon Life Insurance appoints Ruchi Abrol as head of Talent Acquisition

Ruchi Abrol brings over two decades of industry experience to her new role, joining from Premarica Life Insurance.

Reliance Nippon Life Insurance (RNLIC) has announced the appointment of Ruchi Abrol as the new Head – Talent Acquisition, further strengthening its leadership team. With over 21 years of HR expertise across the insurance and BFSI sectors, Abrol is poised to lead the company’s talent strategy during a critical phase of transformation and growth.

Abrol joins RNLIC from Premarica Life Insurance, where she served as Head – Distribution HR. She brings with her a rich and varied experience in talent acquisition, employee engagement, and performance management. Before this, she had a brief stint with Lenskart and has also held significant HR roles at reputed organisations such as ManipalCigna Health Insurance (formerly CignaTTK Health Insurance) and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

Known for her strategic mindset and people-centric approach, Abrol has been instrumental in aligning talent frameworks with business goals, building high-performing teams, and driving a strong organizational culture. Her extensive experience in managing HR functions across growth-oriented companies makes her a valuable addition to the RNLIC leadership.

Welcoming her appointment, the company shared on LinkedIn, “We’re excited to welcome Ruchi Abrol to Reliance Nippon Life Insurance as our new Head – Talent Acquisition. We look forward to her leadership in shaping our talent journey.”

The announcement comes at a time when RNLIC is placing strong emphasis on leadership development and capability building across the organisation. Recently, the company collaborated with TimesPro and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore to roll out an exclusive Leadership Development Programme. This initiative was designed to equip the company’s Branch Managers, Heads, and Area Managers with essential cross-functional and strategic leadership skills to thrive in an evolving business landscape.

With the addition of Ruchi Abrol, RNLIC signals its continued focus on building a robust talent pipeline and nurturing a future-ready workforce aligned to the company’s long-term vision.