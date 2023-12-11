Richard Lobo to join Tech Mahindra as CHRO

Tech Mahindra announced leadership changes under the guidance of newly appointed CEO Mohit Joshi, with Richard Lobo set to assume his new role starting January 2024.

Richard Lobo, the former EVP and Head of HR at Infosys, is set to join Tech Mahindra, India's leading IT consulting firm, as the Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) effective January 2024.

According to media reports, Richard, currently serving as a Freelance Strategic HR Advisor, will assume his new role under the leadership of the recently appointed CEO, Mohit Joshi. The official press release announcing his appointment as CHRO is yet to be published on the company website.

In August 2023, Richard bid farewell to Infosys after more than two decades of service. This decision followed the announcement of Sushanth Tharappan's appointment as the Head of HR in July 2023. Subsequently, Richard was transferred to the Special Projects team under the leadership of CEO Salil Parekh.

After leaving Infosys, Richard began providing services to companies and startups as a strategic HR advisor, with a focus on areas such as change management, corporate governance, organization scaling, and employee experience. Thereafter, he assumed the role of the exclusive strategic HR advisor for BYJUs.

Recently, the IT giant promoted Harshavendra Soin, the Global Chief People Officer and Head of Marketing, Corporate Services, and People Supply Chain (RMG), to the position of President of Asia Pacific Japan. In this expanded role, he will be based in Australia, overseeing both the Telecom and Enterprise sectors, in addition to his current responsibilities.

Furthermore, in November 2023, Manish Vyas, the President of Communications, Media, and Entertainment Business, and CEO of Network Services, resigned from his role due to personal reasons, concluding a 23-year tenure with the company. Following his departure, the IT giant appointed Peeyush Dubey as the new Chief Marketing and Communications Officer with immediate effect.