RP Sanjiv Goenka Group appoints Subir Verma as CHRO

With over 25 years of dynamic leadership experience in the industry, Subir Verma brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role.

RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, an India-based conglomerate with a significant global presence, has appointed Subir Verma as the Executive Director & CHRO for its power business.

Verma has joined RP - Sanjiv Goenka Group with over 25 years of diverse experience in the industry, in leadership roles. He led HR with prominent organisations like Tata Group and Reliance Group. In his most recent role, Verma worked with Tata Power as head of HR for its T&D cluster companies.

“Happy and humbled to have got an opportunity to start a new journey as Executive Director & CHRO - Power Business at RP Sanjiv Goenka Group,” he posted on LinkedIn.

“With all the beautiful memories at Tata and colleagues there for 12 years, taking a step ahead and looking forward towards contributing my bit in the exciting journey of Power Business companies at RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group and its wonderful team.”

Equipped with an Engineering degree, and a Management Diploma from XIMB, Verma has also completed the Advance Management Program from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.