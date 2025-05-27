News: RPG Group appoints Udayan Dutta as President, Group HR

Udayan Dutta, who brings over two decades of experience, succeeds S Venkatesh in this role.
RPG Group has announced the appointment of Udayan Dutta as President, Group HR, effective June 2, 2025. Dutta succeeds S Venkatesh, who recently stepped down after an impactful 11-year tenure with the company.

In a LinkedIn post, Dutta shared, “I feel honoured to join RPG Enterprises, an organisation known for its legacy of innovation, care, inclusion, and high-performance culture.”

In his new role, Dutta will be responsible for driving the Group’s people-first culture, with “Happiness” as a core value—alongside Unleash Talent, Touch Lives, and Outperform—creating a unique and empowering employee experience.

"Together, guided by Harsh Goenka and the group’s leadership, we will shape a people agenda that drives business success and employee well-being,” he wrote. “I’m especially eager to lead and collaborate with RPG’s high-quality, committed HR team to deliver meaningful impact and build the future.”

Dutta also acknowledged a warm welcome from Anant Goenka, saying, “Looking forward to having you in the family, Udayan,” which he described as humbling and energising.

With over 25 years of global HR leadership experience, Dutta has held senior roles in top-tier organisations including Reckitt Benckiser, Vodafone, IBM, and Accenture. Most recently, he served as Vice President – HR at Reckitt Benckiser, where he worked closely with C-suite leadership across international markets.

Known for his deep expertise in commercial HR strategy, digital transformation, and inclusive leadership, Dutta brings a strong track record of building high-performing, people-centric cultures in FTSE 10 and NYSE-listed companies across consumer goods, telecom, technology, and consulting sectors.

His appointment signals RPG Group’s continued focus on aligning people strategy with business growth while nurturing a future-ready, inclusive workforce.

