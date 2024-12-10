RSWM Limited appoints Rajeev Gupta as CEO

With over three decades of industry experience, Rajeev Gupta expected to accelerate its transformation initiatives, particularly in leveraging advanced technologies to improve efficiencies.

Textile manufacturer RSWM Limited, the flagship company of the LNJ Bhilwara Group has announced the appointment of Rajeev Gupta as its Chief Executive Officer.

Gupta’s leadership is expected to catalyse the company’s transformation initiatives, particularly through the integration of advanced technologies to improve efficiency and innovation. His strategic approach is expected to further solidify RSWM's innovation, particularly as the textile industry faces rapid changes and evolving consumer demands.

With over 30 years of transformative leadership experience across textile, home textile, and pulp & paper industries, Gupta brings expertise in operational optimisation, strategic vision, and technological advancement. His leadership tenure includes roles at renowned organizations such as Reliance, Trident, and Vardhman, showcasing his ability to navigate complex challenges and deliver results.

“I am looking forward to adopt modern technologies and practices, driving efficiency, and meeting the evolving needs of the industry while reinforcing our dedication to sustainable value for stakeholders,” said Rajeev Gupta.

“Rajeev’s industry knowledge and exceptional leadership abilities are assets that will help us realise our business objectives. His strategic mindset, along with his operational expertise, will be important for us to strengthening our operations and expanding into new markets,” said Riju Jhunjhunwala, Chairman and Managing Director of RSWM Ltd.