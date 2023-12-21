News: Sanofi India appoints Himanshu Bakshi as GM for its Consumer Healthcare business

Before Sanofi, Himanshu Bakshi worked in commercial, marketing, and general management roles in Indian and multinational companies.
Sanofi India Limited (SIL), a healthcare company, announced the appointment of Himanshu Bakshi as general manager for its Consumer Healthcare (CHC) business, effective January 15.

Himanshu is joining Sanofi India with over two decades of experience in the business of FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) and healthcare products. In his most recent role, Himanshu worked with Danone India as MD. 

In his two decades career, Himanshu has worked in various roles across commercial, marketing, and general management in Indian and multinational companies including Reckitt Benckiser, PepsiCo, and Dabur India

Himanshu will be a member of Sanofi India’s leadership team and senior management. He will also be a member of Sanofi’s AMEA (Africa, Middle East & Asia) Region leadership team, and CHC senior management.

With a vision of building the best Fast Moving Consumer Healthcare, (FMCH) company in the world and for the world, SIL earlier this year announced that the Company’s Consumer Healthcare business will be demerged into its wholly owned subsidiary, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Limited (SCHIL), subject to necessary approvals and sanction by the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai.

