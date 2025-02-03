News: SAP-UK appoints Bhrigu Joshi as the Head of People & Culture

In his new role, Bhrigu Joshi will be responsible for aligning SAP’s global people strategy with local business priorities, fostering a high-performance culture, and enhancing employee experience in the region.
SAP has appointed Bhrigu Joshi as the Head of People & Culture to lead the HR function for SAP in the UK. As part of the country CXO team, he is responsible for delivering the business priorities while simultaneously executing the Global People Agenda in the country.

Joshi has recently relocated to London to begin this new chapter in his professional and personal life. Announcing his appointment on LinkedIn, he shared, “Much looking forward to starting my new role as the Head of People & Culture, SAP in the UK.”

Before moving to London, Joshi worked as head of people & culture – Ireland. In this role, he led the HR function for the country as part of the Ireland Senior Leadership Team. He was responsible for driving the global people agenda in the country.

A seasoned HR professional, Joshi brings expertise in HR business partnering, talent acquisition, rewards, performance management, and learning & development.

His career spans Thermax, KPMG, HSBC, and MakeMyTrip, where he gained diverse experience in HR leadership and strategic workforce planning.

