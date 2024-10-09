SAR Electric Mobility appoints new HR head

With over two decades of experience, Mili Dutta has joined SAR Electric Mobility from EverEnviro.

SAR Electric Mobility, part of SAR group, promoters of Luminous (divested), Livguard, Livfast & Livpure brands, has appointed a new HR head. The electric mobility company has appointed Mili Dutta as the new head of human resources, effective September.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head of Human Resources at SAR Electric Mobility!,” she posted on LinkedIn.

Mili has joined SAR Electric Mobility from EverEnviro where she worked as HR head for two years. Tenneco, Suzlon Group and Indus Towers are other organisations where she worked previously.

An alumnus of Savitribai Phule Pune University, Mili is an HR professional with 20 years of diverse experience.