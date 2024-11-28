News: SBI Funds Management appoints Nand Kishore as MD & CEO

Appointments

SBI Funds Management appoints Nand Kishore as MD & CEO

SBI Funds Management Limited appoints Nand Kishore as Managing Director & CEO, leveraging his 34 years of experience to lead India’s largest mutual fund house.
SBI Funds Management Limited, a joint venture between the State Bank of India (SBI) and Amundi, Europe’s leading asset manager, has appointed Nand Kishore as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

With over 34 years of experience in banking, Mr Kishore steps into this role after serving as Deputy Managing Director at SBI. He has worked across key areas like international banking, treasury, corporate banking, and retail operations, showcasing strong leadership and expertise.

Mr Kishore takes over from Shamsher Singh and is excited to lead India’s largest mutual fund house. Sharing his vision, he said, “It’s a privilege to lead SBI Funds Management Limited. We aim to lead the market and shape it, ensuring we are the go-to partner for investors. I’m confident we’ll reach new milestones together and continue serving our stakeholders with dedication.”

Topics: Appointments, Leadership

Author

<span itemprop="name">Charu Sood<span>

