Schaeffler India appoints Shibi Mathew as Head of HR and CSR

Schaeffler India, a motion technology company, has announced the appointment of Shibi Mathew as Head of Human Resources and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), effective November 4.

In her role, Mathew is responsible for leading key HR functions and CSR initiatives for Schaeffler India as a member of the Executive Leadership Team.

Mathew brings over 22 years of extensive experience in strategic and operational HR to Schaeffler India, along with a track record in pivotal leadership roles. Her expertise in building high-performing teams, coupled with her proficiency in Shared Services, Digitalization, Global Mobility, HR Analytics, and Diversity & Inclusion, will play a key role in enhancing Schaeffler India’s people-first approach and advancing its CSR agenda.

“Shibi Mathew’s vast experience and proven expertise in fostering a culture of inclusivity, innovation, and agility align perfectly with Schaeffler’s vision. I am confident that her leadership in HR and CSR will significantly contribute to our employee-centric approach and to driving Schaeffler’s goals of sustainable growth and innovation in motion technology,” said Harsha Kadam, MD and CEO of Schaeffler India.

"Joining Schaeffler India presents an incredible opportunity to collaborate with a team deeply committed to operational excellence, technological innovation, and social responsibility. Together, we aim to create an environment where every individual is empowered to realize their full potential, driving sustainable progress and industry leadership,” said Matthew.

A graduate of Pune University, Mathew holds a master’s degree in Personnel Management, along with a Diploma in Labour Law (2002) and a Diploma in Executive Leadership CORE, specialising in Business Analytics, Financial Accounting, and Economics (2020).