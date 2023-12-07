Schindler names Nitin Chalke as President & CEO for India and South Asia after Ashok Ramachandran’s exit

Returning to Schindler after almost 15 years, Nitin Chalke assumes the role of CEO & President for India and South Asia, succeeding Ashok Ramachandran.

Schindler Group, a global manufacturer of escalators and elevators, has announced the appointment of Nitin Chalke as the President & CEO for India and South Asia.

Nitin assumes responsibilities from Ashok Ramachandran, who stepped down from the role in October 2023 after 18 years of service. Ashok currently serves as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) at JSW Energy Ltd.

Notably, Nitin has returned to Schindler India after almost 15 years, having previously worked with the company at the start of his career as the Director of Field Operations for 11 years.

Prior to his appointment, Nitin served as the President of North America for Global Energy Infrastructure Solutions at Eaton since October 2020. Before that, he held the position of President of Asia Pacific for over 11 years at the global power management company.

Announcing his new role on LinkedIn, Nitin posted, “I am excited to be part of the Schindler group again, as I join as President and CEO - India & South Asia. I am thankful to Eaton for fourteen wonderful years, which have been professionally enriching, providing opportunities for a far wider gamut of diverse roles & responsibilities and geographical/cultural experience. I had the privilege of working with awesome colleagues worldwide; they helped me improve. Personal family reasons triggered the homecoming, and I returned with widened horizons, embracing a more global approach. I look forward to working again with the known and new faces, establishing and nurturing old and new networks and collectively achieving new milestones.”