Sekhmet Pharmaventures appoints Santosh Mahil as MD & CEO

Sekhmet Pharmaventures has appointed seasoned pharma leader Santosh Kumar Mahil as its new Managing Director and CEO, as the company gears up for its next phase of growth in India’s API sector.

Sekhmet Pharmaventures has announced the appointment of Santosh Kumar Mahil as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Sekhmet Pharmaventures is an investment platform established to nurture and grow India's next generation of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) companies.

Mahil brings with him nearly three decades of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, having held leadership roles at organisations including Lupin, USV, Unichem, and Shilpa Medicare. Most recently, he served as the CEO of Shilpa Pharma Life Sciences, an R&D and manufacturing subsidiary of Shilpa Medicare.

His expertise spans the entire pharmaceutical value chain, including APIs, formulations, intermediates, and CDMO services. In each of his roles, he has focused on the development and growth of the business, including strategic expansion, operational excellence, consumer satisfaction and M&A.

Sekhmet Pharmaventures is the India arm of Gamot API Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based platform launched by PAG along with Indian private equity firms CX Partners and Samara Capital to buy stakes in fast-growing pharma companies. Sekhmet’s platform includes Chennai-based Anjan Drug and the Optimus Drugs Group of Companies, both leading API manufacturers with an emphasis on global standards of quality and regulatory compliance.

Nikhil Srivastava, Partner, Co-Head of Private Equity for PAG, said: “With a proven track record of transforming good companies into industry leaders, he brings the vision and expertise to accelerate our growth. Mahil’s exceptional ability to innovate, drive expansion, and capitalize on new market opportunities perfectly aligns with Sekhmet’s commitment to excellence. We are confident that Sekhmet will achieve even greater success under his leadership.”

“I am looking forward to using my experience to help accelerate Sekhmet’s growth into a world-class provider of health solutions,” said Mahil.