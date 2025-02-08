Siemens India appoints Shruti Malhotra as head of talent and organisation

Shruti Malhotra, who has been with Siemens since 2022, previously served as Head of Learning and Growth in India.

Siemens India has appointed Shruti Malhotra as the new head of talent and organisatiion, effective February. Shruti, who has been working with Siemens since 2022, previously worked as head of learning and growth in India.

Confirming her new role Shruti posted on LinkedIn, “Happy & grateful to share that I have taken over my new role as Head of Talent and Organization at Siemens India this week.”

“My heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of my journey and for the constant support and encouragement all along. Looking forward to an exciting & action-packed year ahead!,” she added.

Before joining Siemens India in 2022, Shruti was Head of Projects-APAC at Orange Business Services. She spearheaded HR projects across APAC, focusing on workforce transformation, talent management, DEI, and employee experience.

An alumnus of Savitribai Phule Pune University, Shruti brings close to two decades of experience to the company.