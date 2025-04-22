SKIL elevates Vikash Kejriwal as CEO

In this role, Vikash Kejriwal will lead SKIL’s next phase of innovation and growth.

SKIL Group, an India-based travel solutions provider, has elevated Vikash Kejriwal as the new Chief Executive Officer. The appointment marks a significant milestone in SKIL’s growth journey — placing a proven business builder and visionary leader at the helm of one of the country’s most agile experience-driven companies.

Vikash takes on the CEO mantle after a high-impact tenure as Chief Operating Officer at CABI by SKIL, where he spearheaded the transformation of a traditional transport unit into one of India’s fastest-growing corporate ground mobility solutions.

His association with SKIL began as Business Director at CABI by SKIL, where he played a pivotal role in reimagining operational structures and expanding the group’s service footprint. Vikash’s larger professional journey spans over two decades across CXO-level roles at leading firms like ICICI, ING and MetLife — equipping him with deep cross-sectoral insight into risk, finance, distribution, and customer experience.

Over the years, Vikash has built a reputation for combining strategic clarity with a hands-on leadership style. His ability to scale businesses from the ground up, foster high-performance cultures, and drive customer-first innovations makes him uniquely positioned to steer SKIL toward its future vision.

With Vikash at the helm, SKIL is poised to deepen its impact across its flagship brands — SKIL Travel, SKIL Events, and CABI by SKIL — while exploring new opportunities in integrated experience solutions, global mobility, and digital-first travel ecosystems.

“Vikash has been a catalyst of transformation at SKIL,” said Shylender Jindal, Founder & Managing Director, SKIL. “He brings the rare combination of strategic foresight and operational depth. His understanding of the business, people-first mindset, and relentless focus on quality makes him the right leader to take SKIL into its next era. We are confident that under his leadership, SKIL will scale greater heights — with agility, excellence, and innovation at the core.”

“This company is built on energy, ambition, and a passion for execution — values that deeply resonate with me. From transforming mobility with CABI to elevating experiences through SKIL Events and SKIL Travel, we’ve only just scratched the surface of what’s possible. I look forward to working closely with our talented teams to scale innovation, strengthen client partnerships, and unlock the next phase of growth across all verticals,” said Vikash.