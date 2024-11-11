SKIL Group welcomes Nazneen Batliwalla as HR Head

SKIL Group, an India-based travel solutions provider, has appointed Nazneen Batliwalla as Head of Human Resources. Bringing over 15 years of experience, Nazneen is set to lead SKIL’s strategic initiatives in talent retention, employee engagement, and employer branding, further cementing SKIL as an employer of choice in the industry.

In this role, Nazneen will play a crucial role in advancing employer branding initiatives that showcase SKIL’s inclusive and dynamic workplace. She is committed to crafting programs that build a collaborative environment and nurture talent at every stage.

In her previous roles with brands like Reliance Broadcast Ltd, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Good Glamm Group, Nazneen spearheaded programs in talent acquisition and development that attracted top talent and strengthened employee loyalty and satisfaction. Her expertise in fostering positive work cultures will be instrumental in shaping SKIL’s policies to support an engaged and committed workforce.

Reflecting on her new role, Nazneen said, “I look forward to developing initiatives that not only retain top talent but also cultivate a work environment where every team member is engaged and feels aligned with our vision.”

“Nazneen’s impeccable contribution to people development through her seasoned knowledge of talent strategy will aid our journey of growth and transformation in the years to come. Nazneen’s leadership in the human resources domain will help establish an increasingly dynamic and exciting workplace for our existing and potential employees,” said Vikash Kejriwal, COO, SKIL Group.