Sony Pictures Entertainment names Ravi Ahuja as CEO

Sony Group Corporation and Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) announced the appointment of Ravi Ahuja as President and CEO, effective January 2, 2025. He has succeeded Tony Vinciquerra who has decided to step down from his role. Currently, Ahuja is working as the Chairman of Global Television Studios and President and COO

The outgoing CEO Vinciquerra will remain in an advisory role for SPE as non-executive Chairman until the end of December 2025. Ahuja will report to Sony Group Corporation Chairman and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida and Sony Group Corporation President, COO and CFO Hiroki Totoki.

Ahuja joined SPE in 2021 to oversee all production businesses for Sony Pictures Television (SPT) and the studio’s India business as Chairman of Global Television Studios. Since joining SPE, Ahuja has also overseen SPE’s M&A activities, including the acquisitions of award-winning nonfiction entertainment company Industrial Media, leading UK production company Bad Wolf and VFX company, Pixomondo, as well as the sale of GSN Games to Scopely.

Before joining SPE, Ahuja was President of Business Operations and CFO of Walt Disney Television. He also held CFO roles at the Fox Networks Group, and Virgin Entertainment Group, Inc.

“Since joining SPE in 2021, Ravi has been at the center of Tony’s leadership team, navigating the unprecedented challenges of today’s media and entertainment environment and positioning SPE for further growth. Ravi brings with him years of experience from his time at some of the world’s most successful entertainment companies, and we look forward to working more closely with him in his new role as President and CEO of SPE,” said Kenichiro Yoshida

“This is a special place -- an iconic studio with an extraordinary 100-year history of storytelling. Thanks to Tony’s remarkable leadership, we have led businesses with clear strategies and are set up for even greater success in the years to come. I am energised by the opportunities ahead and am lucky to work alongside thousands of talented colleagues around the world at SPE and at our Sony sister companies,” said Ahuja.