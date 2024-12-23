News: South Indian Bank elevates Anto George T as COO

With a distinguished career spanning over three decades, Anto George brings a wealth of expertise across diverse facets of banking.
Kerala-headquartered private bank South India Bank has appointed Anto George T as chief operating officer (COO), effective December 22.

Before being appointed as the COO, Anto George T worked as Chief General Manager – ‘HR and Operations’.

“Anto George T, Chief General Manager – ‘HR and Operations’ is designated as ‘Chief Operating Officer (COO)’ of the Bank w.e.f December 22, 2024,” the bank informed in a regulatory filing.

Anto George is a versatile, accomplished & goal-oriented Banking Professional with over three decades of experience in all facets of Banking. He handled the role of Branch head including large metro branches and regional head of Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi regions. 

He comes with hands on experience in Internal Audit & Vigilance, Fraud Management, Corporate/Retail/Agriculture Credit, Banking Operations, P&L Management, Government Liaison, HR Operations, Finance Operations, Business Development, Product Management, New Branch Setups, Training & Development and People Management with proven track record of delivering consistent business results through adept leadership and application of sound management practice.

