Standard Chartered welcomes P D Singh as CEO for India

Banking and finance veteran PD Singh has succeeded Zarin Daruwala, as CEO, who retired on March 31.
P.D. Singh has joined Standard Chartered as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for India, effective 1 April 1. He takes over from Zarin Daruwala, who retired on March 31.

He joins Standard Chartered with close to three decades of experience in banking and finance, spanning leadership and coverage roles across European and American banks. 

Before Standard Chartered, P.D. Singh was the CEO of JP Morgan Chase Bank in India, where he played a pivotal role in shaping the bank’s corporate banking franchise as a founding member. Under his leadership, the bank won multiple industry awards and recognition for outstanding performance. Before JP Morgan, he was at HSBC, where he spent a decade covering leadership roles across corporate and commercial banking. A double MBA with an engineering degree, he has made an impactful contribution to the financial sector.

Commenting on the appointment, Sunil Kaushal, Co-Head, Corporate & Investment Banking and CEO, ASEAN and South Asia, Standard Chartered Bank, said, “A very warm welcome to P.D. Singh. India is a key market within Standard Chartered, and we have ambitious plans as the country’s growth story continues to unfold. His in-depth experience and understanding of the markets, coupled with strong client and stakeholder relationships, will be a valuable addition to the Bank’s leadership team as we accelerate our cross-border and wealth strategy.

I would like to thank Zarin Daruwala for her contribution over the last nine years as CEO of India & South Asia. I wish her the very best for her future endeavours,” Kaushal added.

“I have been a keen observer of the Bank’s ambitions and growth trajectory in India and am looking forward to playing a role in reaffirming our commitment by further driving sustained growth and delivering value to our stakeholders,” said Singh.

