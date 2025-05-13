Star Health and Allied Insurance elevates Himanshu Walia as whole-time director

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company has announced the elevation of Himanshu Walia to the position of Whole-time Director. He has also been designated as a Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the company. The appointment reflects Star Health’s continued commitment to strengthening its leadership team and driving sustainable growth in the health insurance sector.

Himanshu brings with him over 22 years of extensive experience in the insurance industry, with proven expertise across distribution strategy, regional expansion, and brand development. Having joined Star Health in 2007, he has played an instrumental role in shaping the organisation’s trajectory over the last 17 years. His deep understanding of the market and ability to drive operational excellence have contributed significantly to the company’s growth and its expanding footprint across the country.

Throughout his tenure, Himanshu has held several key leadership roles at Star Health, focusing on enhancing regional penetration and optimising distribution networks. Under his guidance, the company has strengthened its presence in key geographies, improved customer outreach, and reinforced its brand value in an increasingly competitive insurance landscape.

Before joining Star Health, Himanshu held pivotal positions at ICICI Lombard and TATA AIG General Insurance Company Limited, where he gained hands-on experience in various aspects of general insurance, distribution, and marketing. His diverse industry exposure has equipped him with a well-rounded perspective on market trends and customer needs.

He holds an MBA in Marketing, which has supported his strategic approach to business development and customer engagement.Star Health’s decision to elevate Himanshu Walia to the board-level role underlines the company’s focus on nurturing internal talent and reinforcing leadership from within. As the health insurance sector continues to evolve with a greater focus on customer-centricity, digital enablement, and accessibility, his appointment is expected to further accelerate Star Health’s mission of providing quality health insurance solutions to a broad customer base.

With this elevation, Himanshu is poised to contribute more deeply to the company’s strategic vision, operational effectiveness, and overall market leadership.