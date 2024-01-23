STEER appoints T.N. Hari as Executive Chairman

Before being named as executive chairman, TN Hari was associated with STEER as an independent director.

STEER World, a global player in engineering innovation, specialising in materials transformation, announces the appointment of T.N. Hari as its Executive Chairman. Hari is a distinguished professional with a multifaceted career, serving as an angel investor, advisor to venture capitalists, prolific author, and columnist.

In this role at STEER, Hari will provide guidance and support to the CEOs of STEER’s various businesses and the Corporate Services Group.

An IIT alumnus, Hari has carved a niche for himself as a sought-after advisor and mentor for numerous startups and emerging entrepreneurs globally.

His career includes senior management roles with multiple start-ups and scale-ups (Tata Steel, IBM Daksh, Virtusa, Amba research, Taxi for sure, Big Basket), where he played a pivotal role in shaping five successful exits across diverse industries, including a groundbreaking IPO on NASDAQ.

Currently, he is serving as a Co-founder of the Artha School of Entrepreneurship.

"T.N. Hari’s wealth of experience and strategic acumen will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in steering STEER World towards new horizons,” said Babu Padmanabhan, Steer founder and MD.

“Steer has a long and storied history,” said Hari. “I’m incredibly proud to join and work alongside an exceptional team on the implementation of our strategic priorities designed to drive sustained growth and create long-term value.”