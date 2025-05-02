Sun Pharmaceutical appoints Bhaskar Dhariwal as GM & Head of HR and Administration

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., India’s leading pharmaceutical company, has announced the appointment of Bhaskar Dhariwal as its new General Manager and Head of Human Resources and Administration, effective April 2025.

With a career spanning over 19 years in the field of human resources, Dhariwal brings extensive experience in managing diverse aspects of HR and administration in large-scale industrial setups. He is currently based in Halol (Vadodara), one of the company's key manufacturing hubs, which employs over 4,000 people.

In his new role, Dhariwal will be responsible for driving strategic HR initiatives, strengthening workforce engagement, fostering a performance-driven culture, and overseeing end-to-end human resource functions, including talent acquisition, employee relations, compliance, and administration. He will also play a crucial role in aligning HR strategies with the company’s broader business goals amid the ever-evolving pharmaceutical landscape.

Announcing his new role via a LinkedIn post, Dhariwal shared, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as General Manager & Head – HR & Administration at SUN PHARMA!”

Before this promotion, Dhariwal served as Deputy General Manager and Head – HR & Administration at Sun Pharma. During his tenure, he was instrumental in leading HR operations for two of the company’s most critical regulatory manufacturing units—OSD (Oral Solid Dosage) and Injectable plants. These facilities collectively house a workforce of over 4,000 and play a pivotal role in Sun Pharma’s global supply chain.

Since joining Sun Pharma in November 2021, Dhariwal has demonstrated leadership in various HR domains, including policy development, employee engagement, manpower planning, and industrial relations. He is credited with fostering a positive work environment and supporting operational excellence through effective people strategies.

Over the years, Dhariwal has worked with some of India’s most reputed organizations across sectors. His career journey includes significant roles at Aditya Birla Group (Birla White), Welspun Corp Ltd. (Plate & Pipe Division), Reliance Industries Ltd., ESSAR Power Business, and Hero MotoCorp Ltd. In these roles, he gained in-depth exposure to managing labor relations, greenfield project development, compliance, talent management, and HR policy formulation—making him a versatile HR leader.

Known for his ability to engage both white-collar and blue-collar workforces, Dhariwal has been appreciated for maintaining cordial employee relations while navigating complex organizational challenges. His strength lies in balancing strategic HR initiatives with a hands-on, people-centric approach, ensuring employee well-being while meeting business objectives.

Sun Pharma’s decision to elevate Dhariwal to the General Manager role reflects the company’s recognition of his consistent contributions and deep understanding of the organizational fabric. His appointment comes at a time when the pharmaceutical industry is focusing more than ever on agility, employee wellbeing, and innovation in talent practices.

As he steps into this new role, Bhaskar Dhariwal is expected to further Sun Pharma’s mission of delivering quality healthcare worldwide by nurturing its most valuable asset—its people.