Susan Catalano joins Omnicom as Chief People Officer for the US

With decades of global experience across high-impact roles at WeWork and Citi, Catalano steps into this newly created position to lead Omnicom’s HR organization in the US—driving talent, transformation, and operational excellence across the board.

Omnicom, a leading provider of data-inspired, creative marketing and sales solutions announced the appointment of Susan Catalano as Chief People Officer.

In this newly created position, Catalano is responsible for leading the company’s human resources (HR) organisation and operations in the US, overseeing a dedicated team of HR professionals. She reports directly to Omnicom’s Chairman and CEO John Wren.

Catalano was previously Managing Partner, Chief People Officer & Chief Administrative Officer at WeWork, where she led all aspects of Global HR for the company. Prior to that, she spent two decades at Citi, where she was Managing Director, Senior Human Resources Officer & Global Head of Recruitment, managing day-to-day HR operations and global recruitment across more than 100 countries.

Catalano is a strategic HR leader bringing extensive global experience and a track record for managerial and operational excellence and strong decision making. She is an expert in driving large-scale transformational change through organisational re-design, talent management, and operations. She has successfully guided performance-driven global organisations through various economic and financial circumstances, proving her ability to drive effective organizational change.

“Susan’s demonstrated ability to create innovative HR strategies in line with a company’s evolving business needs makes her a great fit to lead Omnicom’s people strategy,” said John Wren, Chairman and CEO of Omnicom. “We look forward to having her leadership as we design a new organisation that reimagines our industry and drives a bold new era of growth – for our clients, our people and our company.”

“I am excited to step into this new role at such a pivotal time for Omnicom and to further strengthen its foundation, which is its talented people. It’s an honor to join a company that consistently sets the standard for excellence and creativity in a constantly evolving industry,” added Catalano.

Catalano sits on the Board of Trustees at Hofstra University and has been a guest speaker at the University of Virginia and Harvard Business School.