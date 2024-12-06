SYSTRA Group appoints Jean-Charles Vollery as Chief Executive Officer

Before being elevated as CEO, Jean-Charles Vollery has been a member of the Executive Board since 2019 and served as Chief Operating Officer.

SYSTRA Group, engineering and consulting groups specialised in public transport and mobility solutions, has announced the appointment of Jean-Charles Vollery as the Chief Executive Officer.

Vollery, who has been a member of the Executive Board since 2019 and served as Chief Operating Officer, will now lead the company alongside Arnaud Jeudy, Chief Finance and Administration Officer.

This leadership transition follows the acquisition of a 58% stake in SYSTRA by Latour Capital and Fimalac, in collaboration with long-standing shareholders SNCF Group and RATP Group. Vollery succeeds Pierre Verzat as CEO.

“My focus remains on driving growth while prioritising client satisfaction and the well-being of our teams. Together, we aim to strengthen SYSTRA’s position as a global leader in sustainable mobility,” said Jean-Charles Vollery.

Hari Somalraju, CEO of SYSTRA India, shared his thoughts on Vollery’s appointment, stating, “Jean-Charles Vollery has been an inspiring leader and a strong supporter of SYSTRA India’s mission to transform urban transport. Under his leadership, we look forward to further contributing to India’s rapidly evolving infrastructure landscape and delivering world-class transport solutions.”

With a global workforce of over 11,000 employees and a presence in 80 countries, SYSTRA achieved a turnover of €1.1 billion in 2023.