Tapas Kumar Pattanayak named new Director (HR) of NALCO

An India Oil Corporation executive Tapas Kumar Pattanayak has been named as the next Director (HR) of NALCO.

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) has recommended Tapas Kumar Pattanayak as the next Director (HR) of National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), a ‘Navratna’ company under the Ministry of Mines.

In this role, Pattanayak will be responsible for overseeing the company's human resources strategy, industrial relations, and personnel management. He will report directly to the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), playing a pivotal role in shaping the company’s HR policies and contributing to its overall management and growth. Additionally, he will join the Board of Directors at NALCO.

Currently, Pattanayak is serving as Executive Director (HR) at Refineries Headquarters of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

A total of 12 candidates were interviewed by the PESB selection panel on October 12. The selection committee interviewed candidates from Indian Railways, SAIL, NTPC, NALCO, NTCL, BSNL, Indian Oil, NBCC (India) Limited, and REC Limited.

PESB IS responsible for the selection and placement of personnel in the posts of Chairman, Managing Director or Chairman-cum-Managing Director (Level-I), and Functional Director (Level-II) in PSEs as well as in posts at any other level as may be specified by the Government.