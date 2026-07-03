Tarun Nandwani to lead Newgen Software as CEO from August 1

Newgen Software Technologies has appointed Tarun Nandwani as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) with effect from August 1, 2026, as part of a broader leadership restructuring approved by the company's Board of Directors. The appointment is for an 18-month term, ending on January 31, 2028.





According to the company's regulatory disclosure, the appointment follows the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and comes after the previously announced resignation of Virender Jeet as CEO, effective from the close of business on August 31, 2026.





Veteran executive steps into top role





Nandwani, who currently serves as Chief Operating Officer, has spent 33 years with Newgen and has played a central role in the company's business and product evolution.





According to the company, he has contributed to:





Shaping Newgen's platform strategy and product vision.

and product vision. Expanding customer relationships across global markets.

across global markets. Driving revenue and profitability growth during his tenure as COO.

during his tenure as COO. Building strategic business lines including Trade Finance, Lending and Payments.





His appointment marks the elevation of an internal leader with decades of experience across the company's technology and business operations.





Leadership changes extend beyond the CEO role





Alongside Nandwani's appointment, the Board approved two additional leadership changes.

Pramod Kumar has been appointed Chief Growth Officer (CGO) and Key Managerial Personnel, effective August 1, 2026.





Previously serving as Vice President, Sales at Newgen's Singapore subsidiary, Kumar has been with the company for 27 years. According to the company, he led the expansion of its Asia Pacific business, growing regional revenue from approximately ₹73 crore to ₹237 crore over five years, representing a compound annual growth rate of nearly 27%.





Separately, T. S. Varadarajan, one of Newgen's co-founders, has been designated Vice Chairman with immediate effect while continuing as Whole-time Director.





Board reshapes leadership structure





The approved appointments include:





Tarun Nandwani appointed CEO and Key Managerial Personnel from August 1, 2026 , for an 18-month term ending January 31, 2028 .

appointed CEO and Key Managerial Personnel from , for an ending . Pramod Kumar appointed Chief Growth Officer and Key Managerial Personnel from August 1, 2026 .

appointed Chief Growth Officer and Key Managerial Personnel from . T. S. Varadarajan designated Vice Chairman with immediate effect while continuing as Whole-time Director.





According to the company, these appointments form part of a planned leadership transition designed to support continued business growth and strengthen executive oversight.





Experience across technology and business





Before becoming CEO, Nandwani helped shape Newgen's expansion into global markets while overseeing operational execution and customer engagement.





Meanwhile, Varadarajan brings 51 years of experience in software design and development. He co-founded Newgen Software in 1992 and holds academic qualifications from Bangalore University, the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, and IIT Madras.





The leadership transition comes as enterprise software companies continue investing in experienced executives to accelerate product innovation, deepen customer relationships and expand international business. With a long-serving leadership team now taking on expanded responsibilities, Newgen enters its next phase under executives who have spent decades building the organisation.