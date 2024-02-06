News: Tata AIA Life appoints Venkatachalam H. as CEO and MD

Appointments

Tata AIA Life appoints Venkatachalam H. as CEO and MD

Venkatachalam H will succeed Naveen Tahilyani as CEO and MD who moves to another role within the Tata Group.
Tata AIA Life appoints Venkatachalam H. as CEO and MD

Tata AIA Life Insurance Company announced the appointment of Venkatachalam H. as the new Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, subject to regulatory approval from IRDAI.  Before being elevated as CEO and MD, Venkatachalam served Tata AIA as President and Chief Distribution Officer. He joined the company in 2016. He also led several initiatives in areas such as marketing, strategy, analytics, and direct digital business.

Venkatachalam has over 27 years of experience spanning life insurance, asset management, and custodial services. He has expertise in sales & distribution, strategy, business and process development, and key account management. 

In his new role, Venkatachalam will take over from current Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Naveen Tahilyani who moves to another role within the Tata Group. Naveen has been elevated to a Non-Executive Director of Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Ltd.

Read full story

Topics: Appointments, Leadership, #Movements

Did you find this story helpful?

Author

Jagriti Kumari

QUICK POLL

How do you envision AI transforming your work?

Naveen Tahilyani appointed as Tata Digital CEO & MD; Pratik Pal steps down

Naveen Tahilyani appointed as Tata Digital CEO & MD; Pratik Pal steps down

Making your employer branding game strong for hiring success in 2024

Making your employer branding game strong for hiring success in 2024

Schneider Electric welcomes Preeti Gupta Mohanty as CFO

Schneider Electric welcomes Preeti Gupta Mohanty as CFO

Aditya Birla Money onboards Anju Jumde as Head - HR & Admin

Aditya Birla Money onboards Anju Jumde as Head - HR & Admin

This web-site uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our web-site. By continuing you're agreeing our Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy