Tata Motors names Sitaram Kandi as the new CHRO

Sitaram Kandi succeeds Ravindra Kumar GP as CHRO of Tata Motors who transitions to the role of CHRO at Air India, after serving as Tata Motors' CHRO since 2018.
Tata Motors announced the appointment of Sitaram Kandi as the new chief human resources officer (CHRO), effective April 1. As CHRO, Kandi will also join the Tata Motors Executive Committee.

He has succeeded Ravindra Kumar GP who has been named CHRO of Air India. Ravindra has been serving as the CHRO of Tata Motors since 2018.

In his current role, Kandi heads Human Resources for Tata Motors’ Passenger Vehicle and Electric vehicle businesses and leads Employee Relations and Skill Building for Tata Motors.

A career HR professional with thirty years of experience Kandi is an alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies. Before joining Tata Motors in 2019, Kandi worked on diverse facets of HR and Industrial Relations with global companies including Bosch, Monsanto, and General Electric, in India and overseas.

