TCS appoints Aarthi Subramanian as COO for five-year term

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services company, has announced the appointment of Aarthi Subramanian as Executive Director – President and Chief Operating Officer for a five-year term, effective from 1 May 2025. The decision is subject to shareholder approval, the company said in a regulatory filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Thursday.

The appointment was approved by the Board of Directors based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Subramanian will take charge of the company’s operations from May 2025 through April 2030.

Currently, Subramanian serves as the Group Chief Digital Officer at Tata Sons, the principal investment holding company and promoter of Tata Enterprises. In this role, she has played a pivotal part in enabling Tata Group companies to harness digital technologies to improve operational efficiency, customer engagement, and competitive advantage.

“Aarthi has extensive experience in technology and operations,” TCS said in a profile shared alongside the announcement. “At Tata Sons, she has been instrumental in ensuring that Tata Group companies harness digital technologies to enhance operational efficiency, customer engagement, and competitive advantage.”

A long-standing Tata Group executive, Subramanian’s association with the conglomerate spans more than three decades. She has held various leadership roles at TCS, including Executive Director and Global Head of Delivery Excellence, Governance and Compliance, where she was responsible for service delivery excellence, overseeing global compliance, and managing large-scale transformation programmes.

Earlier in her career, she headed delivery for TCS’s Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Business Unit, where she managed key strategic accounts and client relationships. Her leadership in this role was credited with significantly enhancing customer satisfaction through quality service delivery and value creation.

Subramanian also holds several board positions across the Tata Group, including Director roles at Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Capital Limited, Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Ltd, and Infiniti Retail. Her broad experience underscores her strategic influence across the Group.

She holds a Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science from the National Institute of Technology, Warangal, and a Master’s degree in Engineering Management from the University of Kansas, USA.

Her appointment comes at a time when the global IT services industry is rapidly evolving, driven by advances in digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and automation. Subramanian’s deep expertise in operational excellence and digital leadership is expected to further strengthen TCS’s delivery and transformation capabilities.

In a related announcement, TCS also named Mangesh Sathe as Chief Strategy Officer, highlighting its emphasis on aligning strategic goals with the evolving global business landscape.

These appointments reflect TCS’s focus on succession planning and long-term growth strategy, positioning the company for the next phase of innovation and leadership within the Indian IT industry.