TCS confirms Sudeep Kunnumal as new CHRO in major leadership transition

India’s largest IT services firm, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has announced the appointment of Sudeep Kunnumal as its new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective March 14, 2025. Kunnumal, a TCS veteran with over two decades of experience, will succeed Milind Lakkad, who is stepping down upon his superannuation.

Kunnumal’s appointment comes at a critical time for the IT industry, which has been grappling with slow demand and uncertain macroeconomic conditions. Currently leading the Human Resources function for TCS’s Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical—its largest revenue-generating segment—Kunnumal has played a key role in talent acquisition, retention, and strategic HR initiatives across global markets.

To ensure a smooth leadership transition, Lakkad will remain with the company for a six-month period until September 2025. Lakkad had been serving on a two-year extension, overseeing HR operations during a dynamic period for TCS and the broader IT industry.

A TCS veteran since 2000, Kunnumal holds a Master’s degree in Human Resource Management from Madurai Kamaraj University. His extensive global experience spans leadership roles across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Throughout his career, he has been instrumental in aligning HR strategies with business objectives, driving transformation and innovation within the company.

In an official statement, TCS highlighted Kunnumal’s focus on building compelling employee value propositions, strengthening talent pipelines, and positioning the company as an employer of choice. “Throughout his career, he has been a trusted advisor and partner to business leaders, aligning HR strategies with organizational objectives to support transformation, innovation, and growth,” the company noted.

With a strong emphasis on leveraging technology and leading high-performing teams, Kunnumal has successfully navigated complex, multicultural environments, delivering impactful HR solutions. His appointment reflects TCS’s commitment to nurturing leadership talent from within, ensuring continuity in its HR vision amid evolving industry challenges.

As the new CHRO, Kunnumal will be tasked with steering the company’s workforce strategy at a time when hiring trends in the IT sector remain subdued. His leadership will be crucial in addressing talent retention, workforce upskilling, and adapting HR strategies to meet the demands of an evolving global tech landscape.

TCS, known for its robust HR practices and employee-centric policies, is expected to benefit from Kunnumal’s expertise in bridging the gap between academia and industry, further strengthening its position as a leading employer in the IT sector. His appointment underscores the company’s focus on long-term talent management and strategic workforce planning in an increasingly digital-driven world.