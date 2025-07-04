Tenon Group appoints Amit Srivastava as Group Head – Human Resources

Amit Srivastava has joined Tenon Group with more than two decades of industry experience.

Tenon Group, a provider of integrated security, facility management, and remote monitoring & e-surveillance services with a presence across India, the UK, Singapore, and Germany, has appointed Amit Srivastava as Group Head – Human Resources of Tenon Group.

A seasoned HR leader with over 23 years of experience, Srivastava brings deep expertise in strategic business partnering, talent management, employee engagement, succession planning, change management, and HR transformation. His appointment comes at a pivotal time as Tenon Group continues to expand its footprint and invest in building a future-ready workforce aligned with its vision for growth.

As Group Head – HR, he will steer initiatives focused on employee experience, talent acquisition, organisational development, and talent management. His leadership will be instrumental in shaping a progressive, people-first culture at Tenon.

Srivastava’s professional journey spans reputed organisations such as Genpact, Hewitt Associates, Dell, Flipkart Internet, and ARTL, where he has made significant contributions to building high-impact HR ecosystems. His strategic thinking and hands-on leadership style make him a valuable addition to the Tenon leadership team.

Commenting on the appointment, Major Manjit Rajain, Global Chairman, Tenon Group, said, “We are delighted to welcome Amit to the Tenon family. His extensive experience across geographies and industries, and his deep understanding of the evolving HR landscape, will play a key role in strengthening our talent strategy and building a high-performance culture across the Group.”

“I look forward to contributing to its people vision by nurturing talent, fostering inclusion, and driving strategic HR initiatives that support the Group’s long-term goals,” said Srivastava.