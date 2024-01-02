News: The Hershey Company names Luigi Mirri as general manager for India

Before being named as general manager for India, Luigi Mirri served The Hershey Company as general manager of APAC.
The Hershey Company, a global snacking company has named Luigi Mirri as general manager, India effective January 1. This will be an additional responsibility to Luigi who is currently serving as the general manager of APAC.

In his current role as general manager for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions, Luigi keeps his team focused on consumers and customers and smoothly integrates multiple business units into a cohesive region. 

Before joining The Hershey Company five years ago, Luigi was based in India with another confection company where he held key leadership positions and dedicated substantial time to business operations.

Notably, he spearheaded the expansion of the brand footprint in critical markets, such as Australia, fostered a strong relationship with 7-Eleven convenience stores, played a pivotal role in fostering stability in Hershey Korea, and set Hershey Philippines and Thailand on a multi-year double-digit growth trajectory. 

"Both India and APAC play crucial roles in shaping our company's future. Our business in India, in particular, is growing, and is a strategically important market for the future. Luigi’s outstanding track record in steering growth for large enterprises, driving profitability, and turnarounds, will guide his leadership as we continue to tap our desired growth and unlock new potential,” said Rohit Grover, President, International The Hershey Company.

“I'm looking forward to embracing my new role and the opportunity it brings, including my return to India which is a key focus for Hershey,” said Luigi.

