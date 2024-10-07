The Sleep Company appoints Kamaljeet Singh as CHRO

With over 15 years of extensive experience in human resources, Kamaljeet Singh has joined The Sleep Company from Reliance Industries.

The Sleep Company (TSC), a comfort-tech sleep technology company, has announced the appointment of Kamaljeet Singh as the Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

With over 15 years of extensive experience in human resources and operations, Kamaljeet brings a wealth of expertise from his previous role as Vice President of HR Operations at Rebel Foods, where he led HR initiatives across a network of over 350 kitchens, managing the entire employee life cycle for 7,000 staff.

Before joining TSC, Kamaljeet held senior HR roles at Reliance Industries, where he was instrumental in spearheading business transformation projects and aligning talent management with organisational goals. His diverse background also includes association with Gallup and American Express, where he led initiatives in employee engagement, talent acquisition, and change management. His strategic vision and ability to build collaborative environments will play a crucial role in shaping the future of HR practices at the company.

“Effective human resource management is paramount for building cohesive teams and cultivating a vibrant corporate culture in today's fiercely competitive work environment. Kamaljeet's extensive expertise in crafting innovative HR policies centered on learning and development will play a pivotal role in our quest to attract and retain exceptional talent,” said Priyanka Salot, Co-founder of The Sleep Company.

“I am keen to streamline processes, ensuring that we attract the right talent for the right roles while establishing a compelling tone at the top. My focus will also be on enhancing learning and development initiatives, creating an environment where our team can flourish and contribute meaningfully to our mission,” said Kamaljeet.