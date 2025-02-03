TVS Motor Company appoints Gaurav Gupta as president- two wheeler

TVS Motor Company (TVSM) – a global automaker in the two and three-wheeler segment –announced the appointment of Gaurav Gupta as President – India two-wheeler business.

In this role, Gaurav will head the India two-wheeler busines, both ICE and EV. He has over three decades of experience and has worked in multiple geographies including India, China, Dubai, Indonesia, Vietnam, and ASEAN markets.

Before joining TVSM, Gaurav served at JSW MG Motor India (until recently as MG Motor India) in assignments as an Executive Committee member, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Growth Officer. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in establishing and leading the commercial operations for MG Motor India from the ground up, significantly impacting the Indian automotive industry.

In his previous role as Managing Director of Bridgestone Tire Indonesia, Gaurav led the company’s operations including both domestic & exports. Earlier, for two decades, he worked for General Motors in various roles across Asia Pacific operations including as Managing Director of General Motors Indonesia, General Motors Vietnam. Gaurav has also served the American Chamber of Commerce in the roles of Chair and board member.

“Gaurav has rich experience and expertise that will add significant value to the company. We are confident that under his leadership, we will further strengthen our market position and continue to set benchmarks. We wish him the very best and welcome him to the TVSM family,” said K N Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company, TVS Motor Company.