U GRO Capital reappoints Rajni Khurana as chief people officer

U GRO Capital announced the return of Rajni Khurana, a seasoned human resources professional, as the chief people officer (CPO).

With over two decades of diverse experience in global human resources management and strategic business advisory, Rajni brings a wealth of expertise to her role. She has a proven track record in creating platforms for growing organisations, particularly in the financial services sector.

In her most recent role, Rajni was associated with IndoSpace as executive director & head of human resources. Her career also includes impactful roles at CRISIL, Birla Sunlife Insurance, HDFC Bank, and WNS.

Rajni was an integral part of the foundation team at U GRO Capital, where she played a pivotal role in scaling up the people function, and establishing culture, values, and policy frameworks.

Shachindra Nath, Founder, and Managing Director of U GRO Capital, said, “Rajni built the initial people-centric culture framework of UGRO and her rejoining would bring continuity in building the entrepreneurial culture required for our journey to build best-in-class financial institution. As a founding member who shares our passion, Rajni's leadership will undoubtedly be instrumental in shaping the next chapter of our growth. Together, we look forward to achieving new milestones and further solidifying UGRO Capital's position as a leader in the small business financing landscape.”

Rajni Khurana, on her appointment, stated, “Returning to U GRO Capital feels like coming back home. UGRO Capital's journey to become the largest Small Business Financing Institution is both inspiring and challenging, and I am eager to contribute to its success,” said Rajni.