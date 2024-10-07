Unacademy appoints Arooshi Singh as head of HR to drive talent strategies

Unacademy has promoted Arooshi Singh as Head of HR, where she will drive talent acquisition and employee engagement.

Unacademy has promoted Arooshi Singh to head of human resources, a role where she will focus on employee engagement, talent acquisition, and building a positive workplace culture. Singh joined Unacademy as a senior HR business partner and has since been instrumental in shaping the company's HR strategies. Her promotion reflects Unacademy’s commitment to fostering internal talent and creating a strong, resilient workforce.

In her new role, Singh will lead efforts to align Unacademy’s HR initiatives with its broader mission of making quality education accessible across India. With a focus on growth and adaptability, she will oversee key areas that support the company’s rapid expansion within the EdTech space.

Unacademy’s choice to elevate Singh underscores its belief in developing leaders from within. Singh’s experience in managing complex HR processes and building collaborative work environments will help drive Unacademy’s HR strategies forward. This move is a step towards enhancing Unacademy’s ability to navigate the evolving educational landscape, ensuring the company is well-prepared to meet the challenges and opportunities ahead.