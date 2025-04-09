Unilever India elevates Ambika Sivadoss as Vice President HR – Home Care & Head of Talent

In this role, Ambika Sivadoss will be responsible for leading Unilever’s human resources strategy for its Home Care division.

Unilever India has announced the elevation of Ambika Sivadoss as Vice President HR – Home Care and Head of Talent, India. With this dual responsibility, Ambika will lead Unilever’s human resources strategy for its Home Care division while also shaping the organisation’s talent development and workforce agenda across India.

Based out of Mumbai, Ambika will now oversee key facets of HR including talent identification and development, employer branding, employee engagement, and the execution of transformational HR strategies that align with the company’s larger vision of innovation and inclusive growth.

As she steps into this new role, Ambika brings with her over 16 years of experience with Unilever, having served across geographies and business verticals. Most recently, she was Global HR Head – Nutrition, based in the Netherlands. Her prior roles include leadership positions across business units, enabling her to build deep expertise in organizational development, cultural transformation, and agile workforce models.

Transitioning from her earlier role as the Head of the Home Care Business Unit, Ambika will now focus on building an agile, anticipative, and inclusive HR paradigm to support Unilever’s evolving business needs. Her elevation signals Unilever's continued commitment to nurturing in-house talent and promoting leaders with a global outlook and deep market understanding.

Ambika began her journey at Unilever in 2006, after moving from ICICI Bank, where she started her career. Over the years, she has been instrumental in driving global people strategies, employee engagement programs, and workforce innovation, making her a natural choice to lead HR for one of Unilever’s largest and most dynamic business units in India.

Taking to LinkedIn to share the news, Ambika said: “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Vice President HR – Home Care & Head of Talent, India at Unilever!”

Her elevation comes at a time when HR’s role in driving transformation, resilience, and growth has never been more critical. Under her leadership, Unilever India’s people strategy is expected to see a renewed focus on innovation, agility, and inclusive excellence.