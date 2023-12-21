UNIVO appoints UNext Learning’s Abhik Bhattacharyya as CHRO

With plans to double its workforce and open a new office in Bangalore, UNIVO has appointed Abhik Bhattacharyya to the leadership team as CHRO. In this role, he will lead the HR strategy and cultural transformation within the organisation.

UNIVO, a leading EdTech company, has announced the appointment of Abhik Bhattacharyya as its Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), with immediate effect.

Abhik was recently working with another EdTech platform, UNext Learning, until [date/month/year], and brings over 22 years of core HR expertise across EdTech, Telecom, Hospitality, Healthcare, and Manufacturing sectors.

Assuming his new role, Abhik will lead the HR strategy, talent management, and culture transformation, as the platform plans to double its workforce and set up a new office in Bangalore. With his core HR competencies, Abhik will spearhead the expansion of the EdTech platform in line with technological advancement.

In his previous roles, Abhik served several EdTech platforms, including UNext as the Senior Director of HR, MeritTrac as the Head of Human Resources, and Manipal Global Education as the Head of HR for Partnering, Operations, and Talent Acquisition. He also worked with Bharti Airtel, Reliance Communication, Tata Teleservices, Park Hotels, Calcutta Medical Research Institute, and Hindustan Motors.

Welcoming Abhik to his new role, Siddharth Banerjee, CEO of UNIVO Education said, "We are embarking on an extraordinary journey of sustainable growth and innovation. Abhik's extensive experience, coupled with his forward-thinking approach, aligns well with our strategic vision. His leadership is not just an addition but a catalyst, essential for guiding our organization through this crucial era of expansion and transformation. We're excited for the synergy his presence will bring to our journey ahead. Having Abhik on our team marks a significant milestone in our journey. His expertise and vision are integral as we continue to break new ground in our mission to democratize online higher education."

Abhik added, "It's an honor to join UNIVO Education at this exciting juncture. I'm committed to enhancing our growth and success by embedding a culture of innovation and excellence in our HR practices. UNIVO Education's recent announcement to double its workforce in FY 2023-24, coupled with the inauguration of a new Bangalore office dedicated to technology and sales, underscores the company's steadfast dedication to innovation and expansive growth."