upGrad appoints Amit Mehta as CHRO

upGrad has appointed Amit Mehta as the Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective October 8.

In this role, Amit will lead upGrad's people strategy globally, driving organisation effectiveness, talent development, and performance management initiatives. His expertise will be instrumental in fostering a culture of innovation and inclusion in the next phase of growth for the brand.

Before joining upGrad, Amit was heading the HR function for HUL's Home Care division and drove strategic talent development and growth interventions as Talent & Organization Director for Unilever's South Asia markets.

“upGrad's new decade of growth demands a bold vision for talent development," said Ronnie Screwvala, Co-founder and Chairperson of upGrad. "Amit's leadership capabilities will support us in building a future-ready organization with leaders and teams that have a unified voice, shared commitment, and high ownership for taking upGrad's impact to the next level.”

Amit holds an MBA in HR from XLRI Jamshedpur and a B.Tech in Information Technology from VJTI Mumbai. Amit Mehta added, “The current industrial revolution is fueling an unprecedented demand for learning and skilling programs, making this an exciting time for me to join upGrad. I look forward to working with the team and leverage my expertise to foster a progressive culture that drives engagement and innovation to make a positive difference to the learners in India and across the world,” said Amit.