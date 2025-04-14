News: Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper appoints Saty Jyot Kaur as CHRO

Vedanta Limited’s Sterlite Copper, a leading player in India’s copper industry, has announced the appointment of Saty Jyot Kaur as its new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective April 2025. She will be based at Sterlite Copper’s operational units in Silvassa, located in the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, where the company runs two state-of-the-art copper rod plants.

Announcing her new role on LinkedIn, Kaur wrote: “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Human Resources Officer at Vedanta Limited - Sterlite Copper Silvassa!”

In her new capacity, Saty Jyot Kaur will lead the company’s people and culture transformation, drive strategic talent initiatives, and oversee core HR operations across units. Her mandate includes enabling workforce excellence and nurturing a high-performance culture aligned with Vedanta’s mission of achieving operational excellence and sustainability.

Kaur joins Sterlite Copper from Hindustan Zinc, another Vedanta group company, where she last served at the Sindesar Khurd Mine in Udaipur, Rajasthan. An alumna of ISB Hyderabad, she began her career as an HR intern with Tata International and brings nearly two decades of experience in human resource leadership, especially in complex industrial and mining environments.

Sterlite Copper, since its establishment in 1996, has emerged as a cornerstone of Vedanta’s metals portfolio. While its Tuticorin smelter in Tamil Nadu remains its flagship operation (currently under regulatory review), Sterlite continues to make strategic investments in its Silvassa operations, producing high-quality continuous cast copper rods that serve key sectors such as power, construction, and telecommunications.

The company has been a significant contributor to India’s copper demand, accounting for up to 36% of the nation’s refined copper production at its peak. Sterlite Copper is also actively focused on sustainability, green manufacturing practices, and community welfare, with initiatives aimed at waste reduction, water conservation, and skills development in local communities.

Kaur’s appointment signals a renewed focus on building a robust people-first culture to support Sterlite Copper’s growth and transformation agenda in India’s evolving industrial landscape.

