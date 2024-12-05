Veefin Group appoints Gitesh Karnik as new CHRO

In addition to Gitesh’s appointment, Veefin has named Saurabh Kanwar as the new Chief Brand and Marketing Officer.

Veefin Group, a leading fintech company, has announced the appointment of Gitesh Karnik as Chief Human Resources Officer, effective immediately.

In his new role, Gitesh brings over two decades of HR leadership experience across the tech and finance sectors in India. Most recently, he served as Chief People Officer at Nearby Technologies for more than five years. Previously, he held key roles, including Business HR Head at Magma Fincorp, Head of HR at Hicare Services, Chief People Officer and Head of HR Shared Services at TATA’s e-Nxt Financials, and Head of Talent at Tata Capital. He has also contributed to leading organisations such as Deutsche Bank, GE Money, Integreon, and Cyquator Technologies.

On the academic front, Gitesh holds a postgraduate degree in Human Resource Management from SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies. He brings expertise in people management, HR development, compensation and benefits, employee relations, engagement, talent development, strategic HR, and HR consulting.

In addition to Gitesh’s appointment, Veefin has named Saurabh Kanwar as the new Chief Brand and Marketing Officer. Announcing the appointments, the company stated, "We are excited to announce the appointment of Gitesh Karnik as the Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) and Saurabh Kanwar as the Chief Brand and Marketing Officer (CBMO) at Veefin Group.

Gitesh brings a wealth of experience in human resources leadership and will play a pivotal role in strengthening our talent strategy, fostering a culture of growth, and driving organisational transformation. Saurabh, a seasoned leader with a strong track record in business strategy and marketing, will be instrumental in shaping Veefin's market vision, driving strategic growth initiatives, and enhancing our brand's impact in the industry.

These strategic appointments are aligned with Veefin’s vision of building a robust leadership team to drive the next phase of growth and innovation. We are excited about the future and look forward to the positive impact both Gitesh and Saurabh will bring to the organisation."

Veefin is rapidly emerging as one of the leading fintech platforms. It recently acquired the digital lending platform EpikIndifi in a US $14.9 million deal and secured a 50 per cent stake in the Singapore-based GenAI startup Walnut, marking a significant step in its global expansion.