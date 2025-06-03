VFS Global veteran Vishal Jairath joins Skylane as COO

In this role, Jairath is responsible for driving AI-led transformation in global visa processing.

Skylane, a B2G platform reimagining government visa systems, announces the appointment of Vishal Jairath as Chief Operating Officer and Head of the Government Vertical, effective July 2025.

With over 30 years of cross-industry experience, including a two-decade tenure at VFS Global, Jairath brings deep strategic and operational expertise to Skylane's mission to revolutionize how governments manage global mobility through AI, automation, and secure digital solutions.

As COO, Jairath is focused on forging trusted partnerships with government stakeholders, embedding integrity and transparency into Skylane's operations, and aligning the platform with AI automation. His leadership is central to eliminating inefficiencies and exploitative practices that plague traditional visa systems, unlocking a faster, more secure, and citizen-friendly future for global mobility.

Jairath’s extensive career spans hospitality, infrastructure, retail, and visa services. At VFS, he played a foundational role in the company’s early growth, leading strategic operations across Africa, APAC, the Middle East, and South Asia. As Business Head for key markets such as South Asia and China, Vishal built and scaled large, compliant visa ecosystems, earning recognition as a pioneer in government outsourcing. His deep strategic insight and operational expertise make him uniquely qualified to lead Skylane.

"We are redefining what visa infrastructure can and should be," said Jairath. "My priority is to lead with strategic clarity and build trust through intelligent automation and robust risk controls. Our vision is to help governments deliver swift, secure decisions without compromising on user experience or ethical standards."

"Vishal's deep expertise, global credibility, and strategic vision are accelerating our ability to scale thoughtfully and responsibly. He's been instrumental in positioning Skylane as the gold standard for digital visa infrastructure,’ said Mohak Nahta, Founder and CEO at Skylane.