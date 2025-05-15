Vibhor Jain becomes acting CEO after serving as ONDC’s COO

Jain’s elevation comes in the wake of several notable leadership exits at ONDC, including the departure of founding Managing Director and CEO Thampy Koshy, Chief Business Officer Shireesh Joshi, and Non-Executive Chairperson R S Sharma.

Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has named Vibhor Jain, its current Chief Operating Officer, as the acting Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect. The appointment comes as the platform navigates a leadership transition and works towards appointing a permanent Managing Director and CEO.

In a press statement released on Tuesday, ONDC announced that all executive responsibilities would now be transferred to Jain, who is also part of the platform’s eight-member Executive Committee. The decision effectively marks the conclusion of the Committee’s interim role in leading the organisation.

This leadership restructuring comes at a pivotal time for ONDC, which has been scaling its operations across the country and aims to democratise the digital commerce ecosystem. Incorporated on 30 December 2021, ONDC is an initiative by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Commenting on his new role, Jain said, “It is an honour to take on this responsibility at a time when ONDC is expanding its footprint and impact across the country. I am committed to working closely with the board, stakeholders and the broader ecosystem to ensure continuity and momentum as we deliver on our mission to democratise digital commerce in India.”

Suresh Sethi, a board member at ONDC, reinforced the importance of streamlined leadership during this phase. “The Executive Committee has done a commendable job of guiding ONDC during a critical phase of its journey. However, with several key strategic decisions underway, it is imperative to have a single point of leadership to drive cohesive execution,” he said.

He further added, “Vibhor has played a pivotal role in shaping ONDC’s operational framework, and the board has full confidence in his ability to lead the organisation during this important transition.”

Jain’s appointment follows a series of high-profile departures from the organisation. Thampy Koshy, ONDC’s founding Managing Director and CEO, recently stepped down, alongside Chief Business Officer Shireesh Joshi and Non-Executive Chairperson R S Sharma. These exits have prompted a significant reshuffle at the top, necessitating the need for consolidated leadership.

Jain’s previous role as COO saw him deeply involved in the operational design and execution of ONDC’s scalable architecture, making him a natural fit to take over during this critical juncture. His leadership is expected to be instrumental in ensuring the smooth transition to a permanent CEO while keeping the platform’s mission on course.