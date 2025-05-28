Vikram Singh Mehta takes over as IndiGo Chairman

Vikram Singh Mehta is succeeding Venkataramani Sumantran. Mehta, a seasoned leader in corporate and public service, brings deep experience to guide the airline’s next phase of growth.

India’s largest airline, IndiGo, operated by InterGlobe Aviation, has appointed veteran corporate leader Vikram Singh Mehta as the new Chairman of its board, the company announced on 28 May 2024. Mehta succeeds Dr Venkataramani Sumantran, who stepped down after serving as Chairman since 2022 and completing his five-year term as a board member.

The appointment marks a significant leadership transition for IndiGo as it seeks to reinforce strategic oversight amid its ongoing post-pandemic recovery and expansion drive. Mehta’s elevation to the top of the board signals a renewed focus on experienced and balanced governance.

Mehta has been associated with InterGlobe Aviation as an Independent Director since May 2022, and is widely regarded for his leadership across the public and private sectors. His appointment is expected to bring increased strategic depth to the board as IndiGo pursues ambitions of global scale and operational excellence.

Before joining IndiGo’s board, Mehta was the Chairman of the Shell Group of Companies in India, and also served as Chief Executive Officer of Shell Markets and Shell Chemicals in Egypt. His leadership journey has included tenures on the boards of Colgate Palmolive (India) Limited, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, and Larsen & Toubro, where he contributed to key strategic and governance initiatives.

In the public domain, Mehta also served in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) for two years prior to entering the corporate world, providing him with a foundational understanding of governance, policy, and regulatory frameworks.

His academic background is equally distinguished. Mehta holds two master’s degrees: one in politics and economics from Oxford University, and another in Energy Economics from Tufts University in the United States. These qualifications have equipped him with a global perspective on business, energy, and economic strategy.

Mehta’s achievements have received broad recognition. He was named ‘Businessman of the Year’ by Asia House in 2010, and later recognised as the ‘Best Independent Director in India’ by the Asia Centre for Corporate Governance and Sustainability in 2016—both awards underscoring his credibility in the boardroom and his effectiveness in driving corporate responsibility.

The outgoing Chairman, Dr Venkataramani Sumantran, joined the board of IndiGo in May 2019 and was appointed Chairman in 2022. His tenure saw IndiGo navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and emerge with renewed growth and resilience. In a statement, the airline acknowledged his critical role, noting that he “navigated the Board during IndiGo’s strong recovery and incredible growth over the past three years.”

On the day of the announcement, IndiGo shares closed 0.20% higher at ₹5,324 apiece, according to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Market watchers noted that the leadership transition signalled continuity and strength in governance, which was welcomed by investors.