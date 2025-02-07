Virtusa announces leadership transition, appoints new CEO

With three decades of experience, Nitesh Banga to succeed Santosh Thomas as Chief Executive Officer

Virtusa Corporation, a global leader in digital business strategy, digital engineering, and IT services, announced the appointment of Nitesh Banga as President and CEO, effective February 3. Nitesh will succeed Santosh Thomas, who is stepping down to pursue outside opportunities.

Banga joins Virtusa from GlobalLogic, a Hitachi Group company, where he served as President & CEO. He is an industry veteran with diversified expertise across strategy, business development, service delivery, operations, and mergers & acquisitions. Banga brings nearly three decades of leadership experience in the technology services industry, including over 20 years at Infosys, where he held various leadership positions around the globe.

“In this new era, the advantage will rest with enterprises who drive with a hyper-focus on their customers’ needs through adoption of digital and AI technologies coupled with a robust data strategy,” said Banga.

“Virtusa occupies a distinctive and advantageous position to assist brands in transforming and differentiating their businesses through technology,” he added.

On behalf of the Board, Rajeev Mehta, Chair of the Board of Directors extends gratitude to Santosh for his contributions as CEO. "Since joining Virtusa in 2021, Santosh has spearheaded the Company's expansion into new offerings and capabilities, achieved substantial organic and inorganic growth, expanded our global presence, and positioned Virtusa as a leader in Digital Engineering and AI.”

“With his deep expertise, Nitesh is well suited to guide the company forward during this AI powered technology revolution,” said Mehta.