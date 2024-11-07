Visa appoints Rishi Chhabra as Country Manager for India

Rishi will lead Visa's India operations, reporting to Sandeep Ghosh, and collaborate with teams across India and Asia Pacific to drive Visa's India agenda.

Digital payments giant Visa has announced the appointment of Rishi Chhabra as the new Country Manager for India. In his role, Rishi will oversee Visa's India operations, managing senior client relationships and leading the execution of strategic initiatives for the market.

Rishi will work closely with cross-functional teams in India and across Asia Pacific to drive Visa's India agenda. He will report to Sandeep Ghosh, Group Country Manager for India and South Asia, which includes the markets of Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan.

“I am excited to lead Visa's efforts in India," said Rishi Chhabra, Country Manager for Visa India. “With Visa’s exceptional team here, we will continue to drive financial inclusion and digital growth, especially for small and medium enterprises. By leveraging Visa's trusted brand, we aim to enhance the value we deliver to clients, partners, and consumers, ensuring secure and innovative digital payment solutions.”

Sandeep Ghosh, Group Country Manager for Visa’s India and South Asia markets, said, “His leadership will be crucial in reinforcing Visa's commitment to the Indian digital payments ecosystem, delivering top-notch services to consumers and businesses.”

Rishi Chhabra joined Visa in 2023 as VP and Head of Merchant Services & Acquiring for India and South Asia, where he played a key role in driving Visa's relationships with merchants, acquirers, and co-branded partners. With over two decades of experience in financial services and payments across the US, India, and Sri Lanka, Rishi has held leadership positions at companies including Fiserv, First Data Corp, PayPal, JP Morgan, ABN AMRO, and General Electric.

Rishi holds a Master’s in Industrial Engineering from The Ohio State University and a Bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Mumbai.