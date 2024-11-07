News: Visa appoints Rishi Chhabra as Country Manager for India

Appointments

Visa appoints Rishi Chhabra as Country Manager for India

Rishi will lead Visa's India operations, reporting to Sandeep Ghosh, and collaborate with teams across India and Asia Pacific to drive Visa's India agenda.
Visa appoints Rishi Chhabra as Country Manager for India

Digital payments giant Visa has announced the appointment of Rishi Chhabra as the new Country Manager for India. In his role, Rishi will oversee Visa's India operations, managing senior client relationships and leading the execution of strategic initiatives for the market.

Rishi will work closely with cross-functional teams in India and across Asia Pacific to drive Visa's India agenda. He will report to Sandeep Ghosh, Group Country Manager for India and South Asia, which includes the markets of Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan.

“I am excited to lead Visa's efforts in India," said Rishi Chhabra, Country Manager for Visa India. “With Visa’s exceptional team here, we will continue to drive financial inclusion and digital growth, especially for small and medium enterprises. By leveraging Visa's trusted brand, we aim to enhance the value we deliver to clients, partners, and consumers, ensuring secure and innovative digital payment solutions.”

Sandeep Ghosh, Group Country Manager for Visa’s India and South Asia markets, said, “His leadership will be crucial in reinforcing Visa's commitment to the Indian digital payments ecosystem, delivering top-notch services to consumers and businesses.”

Rishi Chhabra joined Visa in 2023 as VP and Head of Merchant Services & Acquiring for India and South Asia, where he played a key role in driving Visa's relationships with merchants, acquirers, and co-branded partners. With over two decades of experience in financial services and payments across the US, India, and Sri Lanka, Rishi has held leadership positions at companies including Fiserv, First Data Corp, PayPal, JP Morgan, ABN AMRO, and General Electric.

Rishi holds a Master’s in Industrial Engineering from The Ohio State University and a Bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Mumbai.

Read full story

Topics: Appointments, C-Suite, Leadership

Did you find this story helpful?

Author

<span itemprop="name">People Matters Editorial Team<span>

QUICK POLL

How do you envision AI transforming your work?

Is DEI dead? The corporate backlash against diversity

Is DEI dead? The corporate backlash against diversity

The competitive advantage of group HR

The competitive advantage of group HR

Bangalore boy gets a job offer from Zomato CEO after sharing feedback on X

Bangalore boy gets a job offer from Zomato CEO after sharing feedback on X

Semiconductor sector to create 1M+ jobs: Top roles in demand

Semiconductor sector to create 1M+ jobs: Top roles in demand

This web-site uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our web-site. By continuing you're agreeing our Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy