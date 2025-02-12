News: Vodafone Idea appoints Gurucharan Singh Gandhi as CHRO

With close to 25 years of industry experience, Gurucharan Singh Gandhi set to join Vodafone Idea, effective April 1.
Vodafone Idea Limited has appointed Gurucharan Singh Gandhi as Chief Human Resource Officer, effective April 1. He succeeds Suvamoy Roy Choudhary, who will retire on March 31.

In this role, Gandhi will be responsible for overseeing the company’s HR strategies, focusing on talent development, organisational growth, and employee engagement. 

Gandhi brings close to 25 years of extensive experience in HR leadership. Most recently, he served as the Head of HR, Madura Fashion and Lifestyle. Before this, he worked as head of learning and development Aditya Birla Capital.

Max Life Insurance, and Bharti AXA Life Insurance are other organisations where he worked previously.

