Westlife Foodworld appoints Sandhydeep Purri as Chief People Officer

Sandhydeep Purri brings around three decades of experience in this role. She joined Westlife Foodworld from Unacademy Group.

Westlife Foodworld Ltd. (formerly Westlife Development Ltd.) – owner and operator of McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India, has appointed Sandhydeep Purri as the Chief People Officer.

In this role, she will oversee the entire spectrum of HR functions at Westlife Foodworld, with a focus on enhancing HR governance, optimising strategic HR processes, and driving the integration of technology within HR.

Her leadership will be critical in aligning HR initiatives with the business objectives of Westlife Foodworld, fostering a high-performance culture. She will be reporting to Saurabh Kalra, Managing Director, and will work closely with the leadership team to make the organization future-ready.

With nearly three decades of extensive experience in Human Resources, Sandhydeep has successfully managed all key HR functions, including talent acquisition, leadership development, industrial relations, and organisational development, across multiple industries including Ed-Tech, retail, QSR, IT, among others.

Before joining Westlife Foodworld Sandhydeep was serving the Unacademy Group as Chief People Officer. She has had stints in major organisations like Aditya Birla Retail, and Deloitte, among others. Sandhydeep’s professional journey spans several regions, including India, Southeast Asia, Europe, and North America, where she has led large-scale change management initiatives.

Saurabh Kalra, Managing Director, Westlife Foodworld Ltd. said, “Sandhydeep’s expertise in building high-performing teams and driving organisational transformation aligns perfectly with our growth ambitions. As we continue to expand and evolve, her strategic vision and vast experience will be instrumental in strengthening our talent capabilities and enhancing our position as a great place to work.”

“The company's strong focus on people development and its dynamic culture presents a great opportunity to build upon its legacy of excellence. I look forward to implementing innovative people practices that will further enhance our employee experience and organizational capabilities,” said Sandhydeep.

A Mathematics Graduate from Delhi University, Sandhydeep holds an MBA (HR) from the Institute of Planning and Management. She also pursued an Executive Program in Management from Cornell Johnson Graduate School of Management, New York.